Brach Eichler Adds 2 Litigation Attorneys In New Jersey

By Nick Muscavage (November 18, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- Brach Eichler LLC is expanding its litigation capabilities with the addition of two attorneys based in the firm's Roseland, New Jersey, headquarters. Eric Alvarez and Rebecca Kinburn joined the firm as associates in its commercial litigation group, Brach Eichler announced Wednesday. Both have years of experience handling complex litigation in both state and federal courts. Alvarez was previously with Norris McLaughlin PA in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and served as the chair of the firm's cannabis law industry practice group. "It was a tough decision to leave, but what really won me over was Brach Eichler's entrepreneurial spirit," Alvarez told Law360 Pulse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS