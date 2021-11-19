Investors Bancorp Faces Merger Suit As $3.5B Deal Wins Vote

By Dean Seal (November 19, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- A shareholder of Investors Bancorp Inc. sued the bank on Thursday for more details on potential conflicts of interest in its $3.5 billion sale to Citizens Financial Group Inc., just a day before the deal was approved by a stockholder vote. Harry P. Livenstein said in a Delaware Chancery Court suit that there is a "credible basis to suspect" that negotiations for the top-dollar stock and cash transaction were "marred by conflicts of interest" that were not dealt with or disclosed by Investors' board. "Plaintiff is justifiably concerned that the proposed transaction is not the result of a full and fair...

