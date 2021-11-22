Texas Insurers' Paths To Post-Appraisal Summary Judgment

By Michael O'Brien and Claire Fialcowitz (November 22, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- Until recently, property insurers who paid a binding appraisal award in Texas were almost certain to end a matter by doing so, with respect to both breach-of-contract claims and all extracontractual claims. But changes over the past few years in Texas law have altered the interaction of appraisal awards with certain extracontractual claims, specifically, prompt payment claims. Even with the recent case law, there remain several options for summary judgment on an insured's claims after the entry of an appraisal award. Setting the Stage — Appraisal Law Changes In the past two years, the Texas Supreme Court significantly changed the legal...

