Kramer Levin, Nixon Aid $198M NYC Debt Restructuring

By Andrew McIntyre (November 18, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A venture of Mitsui Fudosan America and SJP Properties has restructured roughly $198.1 million in debt on its new Manhattan condo tower in preparation for individual sales of luxury residential units at the property, with Kramer Levin and Nixon Peabody assisting with the matter, according to records made public in New York on Friday. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP represented a lender entity affiliated with Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. in connection with the debt restructuring at 200 Amsterdam Ave., while Nixon Peabody LLP acted as condo counsel for the sponsor, which is listed on mortgage documents as Amsterdam Avenue Redevelopment...

