Fla. Justices Won't Revive Smoker's $5M Punitive Award

By Carolina Bolado (November 18, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court dealt a blow to Engle progeny plaintiffs Thursday when it refused to reinstate a $5 million punitive damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. because the smoker had died in 2007, after a 1999 law limiting punitive damages. In a 6-1 decision, the state high court affirmed a ruling by the Fifth District Court of Appeal that determined Mary Sheffield's wrongful death action arose upon her husband's death in 2007 and not at the time he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1994. The Supreme Court said the statute is "abundantly clear in its scope" and applies...

