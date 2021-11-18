Fla. Atty Suspended For Texting Witness During Deposition

By Nathan Hale (November 18, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court suspended an Orlando-area attorney for 91 days on Thursday after finding he violated ethics rules by texting a witness during a deposition in a workers' compensation case and then lying about his actions to opposing counsel and the judge. Derek Vashon James' misconduct was first detected by opposing counsel when she heard typing sounds during the deposition, which was conducted by telephone, but the infraction was laid bare when he then accidentally texted advice meant for the witness to the other attorney, according to the opinion. The state's highest court affirmed a court-appointed referee's finding that James, a...

