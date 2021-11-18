Sen. Warren Urges Probe Of Trump's SPAC Merger Plans

By Tom Zanki (November 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate former President Donald Trump's deal to take his social media company public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, concerned that securities laws may have been violated in the run-up to the announcement. Warren, D-Mass., cited reports that Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC that plans to acquire Trump's business, had undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May. SPACs, which raise money in initial public offerings in order to acquire a private company and take it public, usually within two years, are not permitted...

