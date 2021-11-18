New Laws, Suit Step Up Fla. Fight Against Vaccine Mandates

By Nathan Hale (November 18, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to push back Thursday on federal vaccine mandates, signing four bills passed this week during a special legislative session focused on responding to the Biden administration's recently announced mandates for millions of workers and filing a new lawsuit challenging a mandate for health care workers. At a press conference at a car dealership in Brandon, Florida, where he signed the bills — including one that bans public sector and public school mandates while requiring a variety of exemptions in the private sector — the governor said these latest actions by the state's Republican-controlled government stand up...

