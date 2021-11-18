'Borat' Star Says Pot Co. Prez Admitted To Billboard Ad Stunt

By Brian Dowling (November 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A cannabis dispensary president hoping to escape a copyright suit alleging he plastered Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" character on a highway billboard without permission had admitted to playing a part in orchestrating the ad, the actor's lawyer told a Boston federal judge on Thursday. The apparent admission in a pre-litigation phone call with Cohen's attorney, Russell Smith of SmithDehn LLP, runs counter to the arguments of Solar Therapeutics Inc. President Edward Dow III, who claims the lawsuit is too thin on facts to link Dow to any alleged infringement from the billboard. Dow claimed the complaint filed in July against him...

