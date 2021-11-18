11th Circ. Backs JetBlue's Win Over Age, Race Bias Claims

By Morgan Conley (November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Thursday to revive a former JetBlue analyst's age and race discrimination suit, agreeing that the ex-employee couldn't muster enough evidence to show she was fired for any reasons beyond poor performance. The Eleventh Circuit agreed with the lower court that the former JetBlue employee failed to refute the airline's assertions that she was fired for not doing her job well. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) In a unanimous opinion, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed a Florida federal court's decision granting summary judgment in favor of JetBlue Airways Corp., a ruling that had ended Lynne Gibson's claims the airline violated the...

