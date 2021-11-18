FCC Dem Favors Auction Regs To Stop Spectrum 'Stockpiling'

By Christopher Cole (November 18, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission must make sure all companies have a shot at using the airwaves and should prevent the "stockpiling" of rights to various swaths of spectrum, an agency member said this week. FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in a speech at a next-generation wireless conference that the agency has an obligation to fairly auction off spectrum and to make sure the government is fully recovering the costs of giving up spectrum rights. His Nov. 15 speech at the annual New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group 5G Conference was released Wednesday Starks said the current FCC leadership plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS