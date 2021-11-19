Amazon Is Hawking Fake Cashmere, Industry Group Claims

By Ivan Moreno (November 19, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- An international cashmere trade association sued Amazon and one of its vendors Thursday in Massachusetts federal court, saying the online retail giant is tarnishing the material's reputation by allegedly selling knockoffs falsely advertised as being 100% cashmere. The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute accuses Amazon.com Inc. and Edgewater, New Jersey-based CS Accessories LLC of violating federal and state laws against false advertising, deceptive and misleading assertions, trademark dilution and unfair competition. The Boston-based trade group wants the court to order Amazon to stop selling the allegedly counterfeit garments. Unless the retailer is enjoined, the suit says, Cashmere Institute members will...

