Cadwalader Snags Exec Compensation Partner From Skadden

By Rachel Stone (November 24, 2021, 11:40 AM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP expanded its ranks in its Washington, D.C., office by luring over a seasoned executive compensation partner from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Michael R. Bergmann brings nearly 30 years of experience to Cadwalader's corporate group, where he will focus on advising companies on executive compensation matters as they crop up relating to business transactions as well as in a general ongoing advisory capacity, the firm said in a press release last week. "Cadwalader is postured to make a difference for clients in the executive compensation area because [the firm has] an extraordinary corporate group,...

