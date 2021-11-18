Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dr. Martens Maker Wins Injunction In Calif. Trade Dress Case

By Adam Lidgett (November 18, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has banned a subsidiary of Spanish retail giant Inditex from selling footwear in the U.S. that uses boot designs of Dr. Martens, handing a win to a U.K.-based maker of the footwear popularly known as "Docs."

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston on Thursday entered a judgment in favor of Dr. Martens maker Airwair International Ltd. in a trade dress suit against Inditex-owned ITX USA LLC. Judge Illston also entered a permanent injunction against ITX, an order that came after she granted Airwair's bid for the injunction earlier this week.

That injunction banned ITX from selling or marketing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!