Thoughts On Gov't Innovation In Suspension And Debarment

By Derek Santos (November 22, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- In a technical sense, the goal of the suspension and debarment system is provided to us directly by our regulatory framework: Suspensions and debarments are a means to effectuate government policy to solicit offers from, award contracts to, and consent to subcontracts with only responsible contractors. Suspensions and debarments are imposed only in the public interest for the government's protection, and only for the causes set forth in regulation.[1] A recent Law360 guest article Suspension and Debarment: FY 2021 By The Numbers suggested that the year-over-year drop in suspension and debarment program activity since fiscal year 2016, evidenced by the System for Award Management's...

