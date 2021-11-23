SEC Warning To Crypto Attys Harkens To Prior Crackdowns

By John Reed Stark (November 23, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- It's déjà vu all over again at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the 2021 SEC Enforcement Forum, Chair Gary Gensler of the SEC seized the opportunity to admonish the rising crop of self-anointed fintech lawyers who too often advise their clients on how to circumvent U.S. securities laws — as opposed to how to comply with them. Gensler warned the attendees, composed of a who's who of the SEC enforcement defense bar, to stop trying to help their clients cover up securities regulation failures and compliance deficiencies. Harkening back to 1934, when the SEC was first created, Gensler offered...

