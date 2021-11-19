Trade Court Erases Retroactive Wheel Duties Following Retool

By Hailey Konnath (November 19, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday gave its blessing to a reconfigured duty order on trailer wheels from China, finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce had tweaked its instructions to reflect that it hadn't provided adequate notice to importers and can't retroactively assess duties. The pair of short orders from Judge Gary S. Katzmann held that Commerce had correctly reformulated its instructions on the scope of the tariff exclusion following his May order kicking the regulations back to the agency. The orders likely bring an end to a dispute over the agency's parameters of the exclusion on chrome-coated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS