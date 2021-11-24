Teva Attorneys Leave Goodwin Procter For Greenberg Traurig

By Sarah Jarvis (November 24, 2021, 10:37 AM EST) -- Two attorneys for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and partners at Goodwin Procter LLP, including the former head of its New York litigation department, have joined Greenberg Traurig LLP's New York office, where they'll focus on matters involving consumer products. Glenn S. Kerner and Nilda M. Isidro will handle pharmaceutical, medical device and emerging technology matters, according to a Nov. 18 announcement from Greenberg Traurig. The pair, who also represent companies including Smith & Nephew Inc., Zoll Medical Corp. and Freshly, started with the firm on Nov. 15. Kerner, who was also chair of Goodwin Procter's products litigation and counseling practice, told...

