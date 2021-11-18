Contamination Exclusion Bars Coverage For Water Park Co.

By Ben Zigterman (November 18, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Delaware state judge on Thursday dismissed a water park owner's COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against HDI Global Insurance Co., finding that an exclusion for contamination clearly prevents coverage. A water park operator sued HDI Global Insurance after the insurer denied its claim for coverage of pandemic-related losses. (iStock.com/John Law) In granting the insurer's motion to dismiss, Judge Abigail M. LeGrow relied on the exclusion in HDI's policy with APX Operating Co. and didn't address whether COVID-19 can cause "direct physical loss or damage" that would trigger coverage. "Even if APX adequately has pleaded that the COVID-19 pandemic caused direct physical loss or direct physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS