Southwest Gas Investor Seeks Info Over Spurned $4.4B Offer

By McCord Pagan (November 19, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Southwest Gas has been hit with a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court by an investor seeking more information about why the company spurned an October $4.4 billion buyout offer from billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. The City of Miami Beach's police and firefighter pension fund sued Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and its board of directors on Thursday, saying they need access to the financial analysis underpinning the natural gas provider's Nov. 9 rejection of Icahn's takeover bid. "The board's paternalistic 'trust us' approach is currently depriving Southwest Gas stockholders of their fundamental right to make an informed decision whether...

