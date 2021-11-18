Fired King & Spalding Atty Had Belligerent Side, Jury Told

By Pete Brush (November 18, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- The King & Spalding partner who fired a former associate now suing the firm for $52 million told a jury Thursday that the associate became "volatile" during a rough 2016 job review in Manhattan — so much so that the partner became concerned about safety. The testimony came from David Tetrick, a partner at the roughly 1,100-lawyer, Atlanta-based BigLaw firm, on the fourth day of plaintiff David Joffe's wrongful termination trial before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. Joffe, who represents himself, claims he was unlawfully fired in December 2016 for raising concerns over allegedly false statements made by two other...

