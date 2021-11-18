Ameritrade Stockholders Fight For Del. Suit Against Schwab

By Leslie Pappas (November 18, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Former stockholders of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. urged Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday to keep alive their class action over Charles Schwab Corp.'s $26 billion acquisition of Ameritrade, arguing that it was "reasonably conceivable" that TD Bank conspired with Schwab to carry out an unfair merger. In a hearing Thursday on a motion to dismiss the case, the shareholders argued that TD Bank breached its fiduciary duties as Ameritrade's controlling stockholder by conditioning its support for the October 2020 merger on an "insured deposit account" agreement with Schwab that would sweep billions from Ameritrade accounts into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured accounts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS