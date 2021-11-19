Sorrento Escapes COVID-19 Investor Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (November 19, 2021, 2:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action from investors in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. who claimed the company misled the public about its COVID-19 treatment, finding the investors didn't adequately show how the company's statements were misleading. In Thursday's order, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia found among other things that the investors made conclusory allegations about the purportedly misleading statements, saying the court couldn't find the allegations adequately establish the first element of their claims under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act. Judge Battaglia gave the proposed class until Nov. 30 to file an amended complaint. Lead plaintiff...

