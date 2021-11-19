Court Won't Fast Track 'Remain In Mexico' Reimplementation

By Grace Dixon (November 19, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused to expedite the federal government's reimplementation of a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, saying the government has clearly documented its efforts to reinstate the program formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk on Thursday found that the federal government is taking steps to comply with an August order reinstating the policy, noting that the Biden administration has nearly completed talks with Mexico, created a task force, and has begun constructing buildings for hearings near the border. "If defendants failed to show any movement and instead argued that...

