Senate Approves NATO Ambassador After Hawley Lifts Hold

By James Arkin (November 19, 2021, 12:33 PM EST) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed Julianne Smith to be U.S. ambassador to NATO after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., lifted his hold on her nomination following Smith's assurances that she would urge NATO members to increase their goal for defense spending. Smith was confirmed by voice vote without any objections five months after her nomination was announced in June. A senior advisor to the Secretary of State, Smith was previously the deputy national security advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration and also previously served as principal director of European and NATO policy at the U.S. Department of Defense....

