Pro Say: How The Military Fails Sexual Assault Victims

Law360 (November 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. military has a terrible track record of mishandling sexual assault cases, and some lawmakers are pushing for an overhaul of the military justice system that would alter the way cases are investigated, charges are filed, and juries are seated.

Ep. 225: How The Military Fails

On this week's episode, we welcome Law360 reporter Sarah Martinson to explain what changes could improve military justice and whether they'll gain any traction in Congress.

Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside...

