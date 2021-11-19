Pro Say: How The Military Fails Sexual Assault Victims

Law360 (November 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. military has a terrible track record of mishandling sexual assault cases, and some lawmakers are pushing for an overhaul of the military justice system that would alter the way cases are investigated, charges are filed, and juries are seated. This Week Ep. 225: How The Military Fails Sexual Assault Victims Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, we welcome Law360 reporter Sarah Martinson to explain what changes could improve military justice and whether they'll gain any traction in Congress. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside...

