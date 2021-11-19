Citibank Seeks To Arbitrate Ex-Worker's Argentine Claims

By Craig Clough (November 19, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Citibank has urged a Florida federal court to force one of its former employees to arbitrate his complaint filed in Argentina that he is owed over $570,000 after the company laid him off. Carlos Adrian Mosquera worked for Citibank or its affiliates from 1996 through 2019 in Argentina, Brazil and then Florida before the company eliminated his position and paid him over $164,000 in severance, according to the complaint filed Thursday. As part of the severance agreement and on previous occasions, Mosquera agreed to the company's arbitration policy, which requires him to arbitrate claims against Citibank held in the closest available...

