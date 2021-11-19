OAN Says End Or Move $1.6B Dominion Suit Over Colo. Case

By Jack Karp (November 19, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Right-wing media outlet One America News Network has asked a D.C. federal judge to dismiss or stay voting machine company Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation suit against it or else transfer the case to Colorado, where another suit is already playing out. Some facts at issue in Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s lawsuit are the same as those at issue in a similar lawsuit filed against OAN over the network's alleged broadcasting of election fraud conspiracies eight months earlier in Colorado state court. So the federal case in Washington, D.C., should be dismissed or at least stayed to allow that Colorado case to...

