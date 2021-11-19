Michelin Gets Trial Win In Suit Over Motorcycle Crash

By Mike Curley (November 19, 2021, 1:07 PM EST) -- A South Carolina state jury has handed Michelin North America Inc. a win in a suit alleging a faulty tire led to a 2017 motorcycle accident that left a couple injured, rejecting the couple's request that they be awarded more than $66 million in damages. In a verdict reached Wednesday, the jury found no fault on the part of Michelin that led to the injuries sustained by Ronald and Rose Nash. According to their suit, Ronald Nash bought a Michelin Commander-2 180/65B1 tire for his motorcycle in August 2013, and it was installed by M.R. Cycles Inc. the same month. On...

