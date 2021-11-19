BLM Will Again Tweak Plans To Protect Greater Sage-Grouse

By Craig Clough (November 19, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday announced a new review of Obama- and Trump-era land use plans intended to protect the greater sage-grouse in Western states, continuing an effort to save the species and balance economic interests in the bird's habitat areas. The announcement comes after an Idaho federal judge blocked the Trump administration's proposed changes in 2019 to federal protections for the greater sage-grouse, icing expanded oil and gas drilling and other projects that would have affected the bird's habitat in several Western states. The Friday announcement said the BLM will examine new scientific information, including how climate...

