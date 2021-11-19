Acthar Claimants Seek Mallinckrodt Chapter 11 Vote Probe

By Rick Archer (November 19, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A group with antitrust claims against Mallinckrodt on Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to appoint an examiner to investigate what it claims are thousands of questionable votes cast for the drugmaker's Chapter 11 plan on behalf of asbestos injury claimants. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey heard the examiner request from a group claiming antitrust violations involving the sale of Mallinckrodt's Acthar gel after hearing the closing arguments in a two-week trial over whether a group of health insurers is entitled to priority payment of their separate claims that they overpaid for Acthar. Ireland-based Mallinckrodt and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS