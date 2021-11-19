Texas Justices To Decide Legal Malpractice Tolling Dispute

By Michelle Casady (November 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case that asks it to clarify in what instances the deadline for bringing legal malpractice claims can be paused while appeals of the underlying claims are exhausted. The case asks the court to determine if the Hughes tolling doctrine applies to stop the clock on a legal malpractice claim when the plaintiff hasn't appealed but a co-party in the underlying litigation that gave rise to the malpractice claim has sought review. Youval Zive, who is trying to revive his legal malpractice lawsuit against his former attorney Jeffrey Sandberg and his firm,...

