Texas Justices Side With ExxonMobil On Explosion Discovery

By Michelle Casady (November 19, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with ExxonMobil Corp. in a personal injury suit stemming from a fire and explosion and determined a trial court should have granted the oil giant's discovery requests for the amounts and rates that medical providers accepted from a majority of their patients. The underlying suit was filed by more than 60 individuals who were injured at ExxonMobil's Baytown Olefins plant in July 2019. The plaintiffs are seeking millions in reimbursement for past medical expenses. The Texas Supreme Court held that denying the discovery effectively prevented ExxonMobil from developing a defense that goes to the...

