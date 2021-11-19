Reduced Budget Bill Leaves Migrant Advocates Wanting More

By Jennifer Doherty (November 19, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Immigrant advocacy groups greeted House approval of the Build Back Better Act on Friday with varying levels of dismay over the Biden administration's failure to deliver the clear-cut path to citizenship touted earlier this year for unauthorized immigrants. Amid their shared disappointment over lawmakers' decision to trim substantial immigration provisions from the legislation, some organizations, such as the American Immigration Council and the American Immigration Lawyers Association urged the Senate to adopt the bill. Meanwhile, others, including the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and the New York Immigration Coalition, issued statements calling for substantial changes to the pared-back proposals. At present, the...

