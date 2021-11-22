Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hit With $1.9M Negligence Suit

By James Mills (November 22, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- Houston law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry PC has been hit with a negligence lawsuit over alleged mistakes that one of its attorneys made in drawing up an employee agreement, which a wholesale waterworks supply company contends could end up costing it $1.9 million over the next several decades. Houston-based ACT Pipe & Supply filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Nov. 18, alleging that in 2020, Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorney Sidney Williams wrote an employment agreement for a longtime ACT employee that forces the company to pay that employee bonuses and commissions that he was not intended...

