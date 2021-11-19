Judge Rips Attys Over Long Submissions, Halts Hearing

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 19, 2021, 7:02 PM GMT) -- A hearing for an $875 million negligence case brought by the Nigerian government against JPMorgan Chase NA slated for trial in February was cut short and continued on Friday by a judge, who admonished the parties for scheduling too little time for an amendment application. "I don't see any purpose in me sitting late. I'm not going to get this matter finished today," said High Court Judge Clare Moulder. The judge told the parties they would need to go to the office that schedules court matters and find another date to finish the hearing. "I'm going to adjourn it off," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS