No Age Bias In Ind. University's Coach Hiring, 7th Circ. Says

By Celeste Bott (November 19, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed a lower court's finding that athletic directors at an Indiana university did not discriminate against a man applying to be the head coach of the school's baseball team based on his age, saying it was instead his poor performance during a phone interview that cost him the job. When Joel Reinebold, who was 56 at the time, was interviewed by the four-person hiring committee searching for the next head baseball coach at Indiana University South Bend, all members were unimpressed with him and agreed unanimously that he wouldn't move on to the next stage...

