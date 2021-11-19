Pachulski Founder Takes Reins After Scouts Ch. 11 Email Row

By Jeff Montgomery (November 19, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP co-founder Richard M. Pachulski stepped in Friday as lead counsel for a key committee in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11, days after accusations that a member of the firm had collaborated on an email sent to thousands of sexual abuse claimants, which a Delaware bankruptcy judge worried could taint voting on the Chapter 11 plan. Richard M. Pachulski took over as lead counsel for the Tort Claimants Committee in the Boy Scouts of America's case, saying the counsel change was the result of "an extraordinarily serious error that was made." (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez,...

