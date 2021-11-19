Illumina Defends Validity Of DNA Sequencing Patents At Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (November 19, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A California federal jury heard testimony Friday from gene sequencing company Illumina's expert witness that 10 judges who previously upheld Illumina's patents behind its next-generation technology "got it right," one day after Chinese-owned DNA sequencing company Complete Genomics offered expert testimony that Illumina's patents are invalid as obvious. Complete Genomics and its parent company BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. — which Illumina Inc. and Illumina Cambridge Ltd. hit with a patent infringement lawsuit in 2019 — called to the stand numerous chemists and geneticists Thursday to persuade the jury that the science behind Illumina's gene sequencing-related patents was previously known and so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS