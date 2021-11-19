Boston Scientific Investors Told To Get To Heart Of Stock Suit

By Brian Dowling (November 19, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Investors claiming Boston Scientific Inc. misled them about the prospects of a medical device were told by a Boston federal judge on Friday to present him the "jugular" of their case and not waste precious time on rhetorical and argumentative "capillaries." The advice from U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock came at the outset of a two-hour hearing on Boston Scientific's motion to dismiss the suit, which claims executives knew the Lotus Edge device had major issues but still touted illusory growth in sales accounts. The problems led to a global recall that caused the stock to tumble 8%. From his third-floor...

