Calif. State Bar Halts Phony LA Attorney With 22 Aliases

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 19, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- The State Bar of California announced on Friday that it seized the practice of a Los Angeles man who misrepresented himself as a lawyer and took thousands of dollars from deceived clients. Efferin Deans, who lives in the Lake Balboa neighborhood, had no fewer than 22 aliases, the State Bar said Friday in a press release. He would solicit visitors to Los Angeles courthouses, introducing himself falsely as a lawyer and then "brazenly appeared in court on their behalf," the bar said. "The unauthorized practice of law presents a serious threat to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS