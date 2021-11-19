House Passes Local Journalism Tax Credit In Budget Bill

By Christopher Cole (November 19, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. House has included provisions to boost local journalism through an employer tax credit in the domestic spending overhaul that lawmakers cleared Friday, a move the broadcast industry praised. Deep in its more than 2,400 pages, the budget reconciliation bill incorporates parts of a bill introduced in mid-June, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, that allows local journalism employers a payroll tax credit for wages paid to a local news journalist. A broadcast industry advocate lauded the section's inclusion in the Democrat-led package, known as the Build Back Better Act, which passed 220-213 and heads to the Senate, where it is...

