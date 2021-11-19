WTO Criticizes Trump-Era Import Tariffs On Spanish Olives

By Alyssa Aquino (November 19, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Trump-era countervailing duties on Spanish olive imports violated international rules, the World Trade Organization said Friday, finding that the federal government wrongly concluded the imports were illegally subsidized. The WTO criticized several aspects of the U.S. trade investigation in 2017 that resulted in a levy up to 27.02% on Spanish olives. The U.S. Department of Commerce incorrectly found that Spanish farmers growing olives received illegal subsidies and those financial benefits passed through the supply chain onto Spanish olive processors, the WTO said. According to the WTO, the payments the European Union provides to olive farmers under its common agricultural policy aren't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS