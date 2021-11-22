Calif. Employment Law Firm Davtyan Opens SF Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 22, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- California plaintiffs' employment law firm Davtyan Law Firm is opening a new office in San Francisco, the firm announced. The firm already has offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, but this is its first location in the Bay Area. In a statement Friday, the firm said the office will "continue its mission to empower the underserved demographic of hourly and low-wage workers across the Golden State." The firm is also rebranding itself with a new name, DLaw, the statement said. "We've made it our mission to embrace and empower hourly and low-wage workers across California, and we are doubling down...

