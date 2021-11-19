Israeli Banker In Insider Trading Ring Gets 2.5 Years

By Jack Queen (November 19, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- An Israeli citizen who made millions trading on insider tips from health care and biotech companies was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a Manhattan federal judge Friday, the stiffest sentence yet in what the feds describe as a sprawling tipping ring. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero denied defendant Dov Malnik's bid for time served but deviated slightly below a guidelines range of 37 to 46 months, crediting Malnik eight months for the time he spent jailed in Switzerland while fighting extradition. He ordered Malink to forfeit nearly $1.5 million in illicit earnings. In a surprising turn, Judge Marrero described...

