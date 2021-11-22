Nationwide Tells 2nd Circ. To End Eatery's Virus Suit

By Angela Childers (November 22, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. asked the Second Circuit to dismiss a New York restaurant's appeal, which contends that its property policy should cover its losses from COVID-19 shutdowns. The insurer argued Friday that BR Restaurant Corp., known as Bruno's Ristorante Italiano in Howard Beach, New York, could not show in its appeal that U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown "impermissibly applied a federal common law" when he dismissed the complaint on the same grounds as hundreds of other judges in similar cases that have been dismissed across the country. Bruno's maintained a premier business owner's policy with Nationwide with a policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS