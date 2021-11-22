Quest Diagnostics Fertility Biz Sued Over Data Breach

By Brian Dowling (November 22, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- A Quest Diagnostics fertility treatment unit's "woefully deficient" response to a ransomware attack has customers fearing misuse of their Social Security numbers, insurance details and other personal information, according to a putative class action filed in Massachusetts federal court. The lawsuit against ReproSource Fertility Diagnostics Inc., a national fertility testing company that's owned by the medical testing giant, claims inadequate cybersecurity measures led to a hacker gaining access in August to more than 350,000 customers' personal information. It then took another month for ReproSource to notify its customers of the breach, a delay for which it offered no explanation, according to the...

