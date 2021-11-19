Mass. AG Targets 2 Home Health Cos. In Fraud Crackdown

By Brian Dowling (November 19, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday a pair of actions in her crackdown on Medicaid fraud, inking a $1.2 million settlement with a home health group and filing new claims against another agency for allegedly billing for services without a doctor's signoff. The attorney general said the actions were part of her office's efforts to combat fraudulent conduct in the home health industry that since 2016 have brought $42 million back to the state. In the new suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, Healey's office claims Prestige Health Care Services Inc. and its executives billed the state's Medicaid program,...

