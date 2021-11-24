Missile Test And Space Ventures Increase Worries Over Debris

By Daniel Wilson (November 24, 2021, 10:08 AM EST) -- An ongoing buildup in the commercial space industry and a recent Russian missile test have brought renewed attention to how best to mitigate the growing issue of space debris, which travels at high velocity and can damage satellites and spacecraft. Russia's Nov. 15 anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, test prompted international condemnation, both due to a lack of prior notification to other countries and for creating more than 1,500 new pieces of space debris, according to the Biden administration. While there has yet to be any major collision involving space debris, the growth in debris over time raises the likelihood of such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS