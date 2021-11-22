Insurer Gets $5.3M More In Damages Over Utah Development

By Charlie Innis (November 22, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- International Fidelity Insurance Co. will add $5.3 million to its $1.3 million win over a scrapped development project in downtown Salt Lake City, but must show more proof to justify its request for court expenses, according to an order by a Utah federal judge. International Fidelity Insurance is owed about $6.6 million under Friday's amended judgment against parties involved in a failed project to construct a high-rise, mixed-use building in downtown Salt Lake City. (iStockPhoto/f11photo) The Friday decision comes over two and a half years after the IFIC won a suit against defendants La Porte Construction Inc., La Porte Management Inc., and...

